Dr. Lee Raley, MD
Dr. Lee Raley, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Infirmary and Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock.
CHI St. Vincent Colorectal Surgery Clinic701 N University Ave Ste 203, Little Rock, AR 72205 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
He is a great doctor and explained everything about surgery great
About Dr. Lee Raley, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- Saint Vincent Health Center
- University Medical Center Of El Paso
- University Medical Center Of El Paso
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
- CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
Dr. Raley has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Pelvic Abscess and Anal and Rectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Raley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
