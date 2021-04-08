Dr. Lee Pressler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pressler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lee Pressler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lee Pressler, MD is an Urology Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Hackettstown Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.
Dr. Pressler works at
Locations
Robert Cole MD261 James St Ste 2G, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 656-0600
- 2 35 Madison Ave Ste 302, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 656-0600
Garden State Urology LLC16 Eden Ln, Whippany, NJ 07981 Directions (973) 656-0600Monday1:00am - 4:30am
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackettstown Medical Center
- Morristown Medical Center
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Doctor. Compassionate, caring, professional, and his experience is vast.
About Dr. Lee Pressler, MD
- Urology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1821065483
Education & Certifications
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
- New York Presbyterian-Columbia
- St Lukes/Roosevelt Hospital
- New York Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pressler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pressler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pressler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pressler works at
Dr. Pressler has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pressler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Pressler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pressler.
