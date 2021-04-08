Overview

Dr. Lee Pressler, MD is an Urology Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Hackettstown Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.



Dr. Pressler works at Garden State Urology in Morristown, NJ with other offices in Whippany, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.