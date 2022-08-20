Overview

Dr. Lee Pollack, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Spring, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and The Woodlands Specialty Hospital.



Dr. Pollack works at Northwest Neurology in Spring, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Post-Concussion Syndrome, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.