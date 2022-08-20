See All Neurologists in Spring, TX
Dr. Lee Pollack, MD

Neurology
3 (77)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Lee Pollack, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Spring, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and The Woodlands Specialty Hospital.

Dr. Pollack works at Northwest Neurology in Spring, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Post-Concussion Syndrome, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Northwest Neurology
    25510 Interstate 45 Ste 200, Spring, TX 77386 (281) 367-1388

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
  • The Woodlands Specialty Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Post-Concussion Syndrome
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Concussion
Low Back Pain
Migraine
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Headache
Insomnia
Parkinsonism
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebrovascular Disease
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy
Chronic Pain
Cranial Trauma
Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Dystonia
Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Gait Abnormality
Herniated Disc
ImPACT Testing
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Memory Evaluation
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Myelopathy
Nerve Conduction Studies
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Parkinson's Disease
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Polyneuropathy
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sleep Apnea
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Spinal Stenosis
Stroke
Sudoscan
Traumatic Brain Injury
Tremor
Vertigo
ADHD and-or ADD
Alzheimer's Disease
Aneurysm
Ataxia
Autoimmune Diseases
Autonomic Disorders
Back Pain
Bell's Palsy
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Aneurysm
Brain Disorders
Cancer
Cauda Equina Syndrome
Cerebral Palsy
Chordoma
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Confusion
Diplopia
Dizziness
Essential Tremor
Fibromyalgia
Hydrocephalus
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Infantile Spasms
Lyme Disease
Meningiomas
Meningitis
Muscle Cramp
Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
Myasthenia Gravis
Myoclonus
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy
Neck Pain
Neuropathy
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus
Numbness
Optic Neuritis
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Pinched Nerve
Pituitary Tumor
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP)
Pseudobulbar Affect
Rathke's Cleft Cyst
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Sciatica
Seizure Disorders
Sleep Disorders
Sleep-Walking
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA)
Spine Disorders
Subdural Hemorrhage
Syncope
Tension Headache
Thrombosis
Tourette's Syndrome
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Ulnar Neuropathy
Vascular Disease
Visual Field Defects
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • UnitedHealthCare

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 77 ratings
    Patient Ratings (77)
    5 Star
    (38)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (30)
    Aug 20, 2022
    Dr. Pollack is very professional and knowledgeable. Dr. Pollack will explain and let the patient understand the procedures and diagnosis that need to be done and is compassionate to understanding your concerns. Dr. Pollack is one of the best doctors in his field of experience. Thank you Dr. Pollack
    About Dr. Lee Pollack, MD

    • Neurology
    • 35 years of experience
    • English
    • 1588757462
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
    • Neurology
