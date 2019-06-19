Dr. Lee Padove, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Padove is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lee Padove, MD
Dr. Lee Padove, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They completed their residency with Brooke Army Medical Center
Atlanta Campus1000 Johnson Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 851-8000
Northside Hospital Cardiovascular Care980 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 520, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 303-3320
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Georgia
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Extremely well respected in the medical community due to his wealth of knowledge and professionalism. Provided answers where other MDs simply failed to do so. When I say my diagnosis is XYZ MDs scoff/snicker/question, when I explain, "as diagnosed by Dr . Padove"... then they immediately respect the diagnosis and proceed with acknowledging the rare diagnosis...finally.
- Brooke Army Medical Center
- Brooke Army Med Center
- Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Padove has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Padove accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Padove has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Padove has seen patients for Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Padove on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Padove. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Padove.
