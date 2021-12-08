Overview

Dr. Lee Neubert, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Neubert works at Physician Partners of America: 7000 Spyglass Court in Melbourne, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.