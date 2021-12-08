Dr. Lee Neubert, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neubert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lee Neubert, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Physician Partners of America: 7000 Spyglass Court7000 Spyglass Ct, Melbourne, FL 32940 Directions (321) 351-4717
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
No problems at all every visit
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Dr. Neubert has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neubert accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Neubert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Neubert has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Neubert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Neubert. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neubert.
