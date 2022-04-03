See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Chevy Chase, MD
Dr. Lee Musher, MD

Geriatric Medicine
5 (4)
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lee Musher, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Chevy Chase, MD. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOLOGNA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Suburban Hospital.

Dr. Musher works at Metropolitan Physicians Prac in Chevy Chase, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Metropolitan Physicians Practice LLC
    5530 Wisconsin Ave Ste 1045, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 (301) 986-4774

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Suburban Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Tension Headache
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
    Ratings & Reviews
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    Apr 03, 2022
    I’ve gone to Dr. Musher for 25 years, and he rises head and shoulders above the pack! His kindness and compassion are infinite, he gives amazing individual attention to every patient, and he’s a knowledgeable and wonderful Dr. I owe him my good health - achieved largely through his wise help!
    About Dr. Lee Musher, MD

    Geriatric Medicine
    40 years of experience
    English, Italian
    1437281961
    Education & Certifications

    UNIVERSITY OF BOLOGNA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Musher has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Musher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Musher works at Metropolitan Physicians Prac in Chevy Chase, MD. View the full address on Dr. Musher’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Musher. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Musher.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Musher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Musher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

