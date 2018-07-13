Dr. Lee Mullinax, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mullinax is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lee Mullinax, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lee Mullinax, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital, Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital and Prisma Health Patewood Hospital.
Dr. Mullinax works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Upstate Medical Rehabilitation109 Doctors Dr, Greenville, SC 29605 Directions (864) 797-7100
-
2
Pain Medicine-Downtown111 Doctors Dr, Greenville, SC 29605 Directions (864) 797-7100
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
- Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital
- Prisma Health Patewood Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mullinax?
Kind, Caring and Competent Two years ago I was seen by Dr. Mullinax for a epidural steroid injection to help control pain in my neck. This year my old injury in my lower back has put me on my back unable to walk for 6 weeks. No longer able to handle the crippling pain I called Dr. Mullinax. The staff was great! and I was seen and treated fast. I found the doctor and staff to be very intelligent and well informed. Both made me feel very relaxed and comfortable.
About Dr. Lee Mullinax, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1073558516
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mullinax has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mullinax accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mullinax has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mullinax works at
Dr. Mullinax has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Chronic Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mullinax on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Mullinax. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mullinax.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mullinax, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mullinax appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.