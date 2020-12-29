Dr. Lee Morris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lee Morris, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lee Morris, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Medical College Of Georgia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.
Locations
Houston Methodist Department of Surgery6550 Fannin St Ste 2435, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 790-3140
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Thank you so very much for taking care of me and being so skilled at what you do. Every day of my life will be better because of you.
About Dr. Lee Morris, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- English
- Male
- 1134300387
Education & Certifications
- Houston Methodist Hospital - Houston
- Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center - New Orleans
- Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center - New Orleans
- Medical College Of Georgia School Of Medicine
- General Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
