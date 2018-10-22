Overview

Dr. Lee Miller, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Monroe, LA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Lsu Med Center Shreveport and is affiliated with Glenwood Regional Medical Center and Saint Francis Medical Center.



Dr. Miller works at Ear, Nose & Throat Associates of Northeast Louisiana in Monroe, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Broken Nose along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.