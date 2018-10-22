Dr. Lee Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lee Miller, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lee Miller, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Monroe, LA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Lsu Med Center Shreveport and is affiliated with Glenwood Regional Medical Center and Saint Francis Medical Center.
Dr. Miller works at
Locations
Ear, Nose & Throat Associates of Northeast Louisiana2802 Kilpatrick Blvd, Monroe, LA 71201 Directions (318) 855-6282Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Glenwood Regional Medical Center
- Saint Francis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Miller is one of the most knowledgeable and courteous doctor’s in his field! I would trust him treating any member of my family! Dr. Miller has excellent bed side manners and he is very patient with his patients; never rushes you out of his office and will allow you to ask whatever questions you need. Excellent surgeon!
About Dr. Lee Miller, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1780648030
Education & Certifications
- Charity Hospital and Med Center Of La At No
- Lsu Med Center Shreveport
- Tulane University of Louisiana
- Otolaryngology
