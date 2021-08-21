See All Psychiatrists in Ventura, CA
Dr. Lee Mendiola, MD

Psychiatry
4.5 (112)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lee Mendiola, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Santo Tomas, Faculty Of Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Ventura County Medical Center.

Dr. Mendiola works at Lee D. Mendiola, M.D., P.C. in Ventura, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Patricia D Luckeroth Professional Medical Corp.
    1752 S Victoria Ave Ste 250, Ventura, CA 93003 (805) 650-3880

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Ventura County Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Autism
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Bipolar Disorder
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Mood Disorders
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)
Opiate Dependence
Opioid Dependence
Panic Attack
Panic Disorder
Psychiatric Diseases
Psychopharmacologic Treatment
Psychosis
Schizophrenia
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS)
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Magellan Health Services
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 112 ratings
    Patient Ratings (112)
    5 Star
    (87)
    4 Star
    (8)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Aug 21, 2021
    Dr has been helping me for close to ten years. No one I've met over last 20 year exist that I trust more or that has legitimately helped me as much as he has. If he is your doctor then count yourself lucky. I know I do.
    B. Zavala — Aug 21, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Lee Mendiola, MD
    About Dr. Lee Mendiola, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Tagalog
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1427099431
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Duke Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Cleveland Clin Fnd
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Santo Tomas, Faculty Of Medicine And Surgery
    Medical Education

