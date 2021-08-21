Dr. Lee Mendiola, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mendiola is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lee Mendiola, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lee Mendiola, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Santo Tomas, Faculty Of Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Ventura County Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Patricia D Luckerorth Professional Medical Corp.1752 S Victoria Ave Ste 250, Ventura, CA 93003 Directions (805) 650-3880
Hospital Affiliations
- Ventura County Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Magellan Health Services
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr has been helping me for close to ten years. No one I've met over last 20 year exist that I trust more or that has legitimately helped me as much as he has. If he is your doctor then count yourself lucky. I know I do.
About Dr. Lee Mendiola, MD
- Psychiatry
- 30 years of experience
- English, Tagalog
- 1427099431
Education & Certifications
- Duke Medical Center
- Cleveland Clin Fnd
- University Of Santo Tomas, Faculty Of Medicine And Surgery
