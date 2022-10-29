See All Otolaryngologists in Fort Lauderdale, FL
Ear, Nose, and Throat
Dr. Lee Mandel, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University of South Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center, HCA Florida Westside Hospital and Holy Cross Hospital.

Dr. Mandel works at South Florida Sinus and Allergy Center in Fort Lauderdale, FL with other offices in Plantation, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Animal Allergies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ear Nose and Throat Associates of
    1301 E Broward Blvd Ste 240, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
    Ear Nose and Throat Associates of South Florida PA
    950 S Pine Island Rd Ste A-180, Plantation, FL 33324
    Plantation
    201 NW 70th Ave, Plantation, FL 33317

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Broward Health Medical Center
  HCA Florida Westside Hospital
  Holy Cross Hospital

Chronic Sinusitis
Sinusitis
Animal Allergies
Chronic Sinusitis
Sinusitis
Animal Allergies

Chronic Sinusitis
Sinusitis
Animal Allergies
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergy Shots
Allergy Testing
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Blood Allergy Testing
Deviated Septum
Drug Allergy Testing
Earwax Buildup
Enlarged Turbinates
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Patch Testing
Pollen Allergy
Postnasal Drip
Sleep Apnea
Acid Reflux
Acute Pharyngitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Fungal Sinusitis
Allergic Reaction
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Pollen
Anosmia
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Broken Nose
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Facial Fracture
Food Allergy
Fracture
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hearing Loss Due to Noise
Itchy Skin
Loss of Smell and-or Taste
Nasal Obstruction
Nasal Polyp
Nasopharyngitis
Nosebleed
Orbital Fracture
Rhinophyma
Salivary Gland Cyst
Sleep Disorders
Snoring
  • View other providers who treat Snoring
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Golden Rule
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    UnitedHealthCare

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 121 ratings
    Patient Ratings (121)
    5 Star
    (96)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (21)
    About Dr. Lee Mandel, MD

    Ear, Nose, and Throat
    32 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1851326029
    Education & Certifications

    Facial Pls Center
    Mount Sinai Hospital
    University of South Florida College of Medicine
    University of Florida
    Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lee Mandel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mandel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mandel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mandel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mandel has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Animal Allergies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mandel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    121 patients have reviewed Dr. Mandel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mandel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mandel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mandel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

