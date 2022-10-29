Dr. Lee Mandel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mandel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lee Mandel, MD
Overview
Dr. Lee Mandel, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University of South Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center, HCA Florida Westside Hospital and Holy Cross Hospital.
Dr. Mandel works at
Locations
-
1
Ear Nose and Throat Associates of1301 E Broward Blvd Ste 240, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301 Directions (954) 983-1211
-
2
Ear Nose and Throat Associates of South Florida PA950 S Pine Island Rd Ste A-180, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 587-4218
-
3
Plantation201 NW 70th Ave, Plantation, FL 33317 Directions (954) 587-4218
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Medical Center
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mandel?
Breathing great now!
About Dr. Lee Mandel, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1851326029
Education & Certifications
- Facial Pls Center
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- University of South Florida College of Medicine
- University of Florida
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mandel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mandel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mandel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mandel works at
Dr. Mandel has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Animal Allergies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mandel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mandel speaks Spanish.
121 patients have reviewed Dr. Mandel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mandel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mandel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mandel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.