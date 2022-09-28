See All Family Doctors in Clinton, MA
Dr. Lee Mancini, MD

Family Medicine
2.5 (5)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Lee Mancini, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Clinton, MA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Umass Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Mancini works at HealthAlliance-Clinton Hospital, Clinton Campus in Clinton, MA with other offices in Worcester, MA and Westborough, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    HealthAlliance-Clinton Hospital, Clinton Campus
    201 Highland St, Clinton, MA 01510 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 368-3000
    Family Health Center of Worcester, Inc.
    26 Queen St, Worcester, MA 01610 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 860-7800
    UMass Memorial Health Orthopedics at Westborough
    154 E Main St, Westborough, MA 01581 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 871-2389
    UMass Memorial Medical Center - Hahnemann Campus
    281 Lincoln St, Worcester, MA 01605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 334-5979

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Umass Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Wrist Sprain or Strain

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Wrist Sprain or Strain
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 28, 2022
    Sep 28, 2022
    About Dr. Lee Mancini, MD

    • Family Medicine
    • 22 years of experience
    • English
    • 1033165949
    Education & Certifications

    • University Mass Memorial Med Cntr
    • Umass Memorial Cntr
    • THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lee Mancini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mancini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mancini has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mancini accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Mancini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Mancini. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mancini.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mancini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mancini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

