Dr. Lee Mancini, MD
Overview
Dr. Lee Mancini, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Clinton, MA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Umass Memorial Medical Center.
Locations
HealthAlliance-Clinton Hospital, Clinton Campus201 Highland St, Clinton, MA 01510 Directions (978) 368-3000
Family Health Center of Worcester, Inc.26 Queen St, Worcester, MA 01610 Directions (508) 860-7800
UMass Memorial Health Orthopedics at Westborough154 E Main St, Westborough, MA 01581 Directions (508) 871-2389
UMass Memorial Medical Center - Hahnemann Campus281 Lincoln St, Worcester, MA 01605 Directions (508) 334-5979
Hospital Affiliations
- Umass Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He has a terrific bedside manner - knowledgeable and kind - but the wait to see him and others in the practice is too long. I've consistently waited more than an hour, even in the early AM.
About Dr. Lee Mancini, MD
- Family Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Mass Memorial Med Cntr
- Umass Memorial Cntr
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mancini has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mancini accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mancini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Mancini. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mancini.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mancini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mancini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.