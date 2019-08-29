Dr. Ludwig has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee Ludwig, MD
Overview
Dr. Lee Ludwig, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They graduated from University of Kansas School of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission, Overland Park Regional Medical Center, Providence Medical Center and Saint John Hospital.
Locations
Kansas City Heart and Vascular Specialists8919 Parallel Pkwy, Kansas City, KS 66112 Directions (913) 334-6800
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Shawnee Mission
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
- Providence Medical Center
- Saint John Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Great experience with Dr. Ludwig. He is patient and thorough; great bedside manor. I felt completely at ease under his care and the staff at Providence Surgery staff.
About Dr. Lee Ludwig, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1811922560
Education & Certifications
- St. Francis Regional Medical Center
- University of Kansas School of Medicine
- General Surgery
