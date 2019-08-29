See All General Surgeons in Kansas City, KS
Dr. Lee Ludwig, MD

General Surgery
4.1 (7)
Overview

Dr. Lee Ludwig, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They graduated from University of Kansas School of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission, Overland Park Regional Medical Center, Providence Medical Center and Saint John Hospital.

Dr. Ludwig works at Kansas City Heart and Vascular Specialists in Kansas City, KS. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Kansas City Heart and Vascular Specialists
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AdventHealth Shawnee Mission
  • Overland Park Regional Medical Center
  • Providence Medical Center
  • Saint John Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Inguinal Hernia
Port Placements or Replacements
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Inguinal Hernia
Port Placements or Replacements

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Aug 29, 2019
    Great experience with Dr. Ludwig. He is patient and thorough; great bedside manor. I felt completely at ease under his care and the staff at Providence Surgery staff.
    AKI — Aug 29, 2019
    About Dr. Lee Ludwig, MD

    • General Surgery
    Education & Certifications

    • St. Francis Regional Medical Center
