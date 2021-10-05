Overview

Dr. Lee Liskey Jr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with California Pacific Medical Center Mission Bernal and Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.



They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.