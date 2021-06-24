Overview

Dr. Lee Lin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel.



Dr. Lin works at General Medical Associates in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.