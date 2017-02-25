Dr. Light has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee Light, MD
Overview
Dr. Lee Light, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bonita Springs, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 10971 Bonita Beach Rd SE Ste 1, Bonita Springs, FL 34135 Directions (239) 262-1833
-
2
Lee Raymond Light MD PA850 Central Ave Ste 301, Naples, FL 34102 Directions (239) 262-1833
Hospital Affiliations
- NCH Baker Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Light?
Longevity practice. Has helped me with several issues. Very satisfied.
About Dr. Lee Light, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1285662395
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Light accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Light has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Light. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Light.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Light, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Light appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.