Dr. Lee Light, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (2)
50 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Lee Light, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bonita Springs, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    10971 Bonita Beach Rd SE Ste 1, Bonita Springs, FL 34135 (239) 262-1833
    Lee Raymond Light MD PA
    Lee Raymond Light MD PA
850 Central Ave Ste 301, Naples, FL 34102 (239) 262-1833

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NCH Baker Downtown

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Venous Insufficiency
Atherosclerosis
Abdominal Pain
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Venous Insufficiency
Atherosclerosis
Abdominal Pain
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Back Pain
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dermatitis
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Esophagitis
Gait Abnormality
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hernia
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypothyroidism
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Muscle Weakness
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pneumonia
Polyuria
Reflux Esophagitis
Shingles
Sinusitis
Symptomatic Menopause
Testicular Dysfunction
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
Wellness Examination
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 25, 2017
    Longevity practice. Has helped me with several issues. Very satisfied.
    Phyllis Moorehead in Naples, FL — Feb 25, 2017
    About Dr. Lee Light, MD

    Specialties
    Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    50 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1285662395
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    Internal Medicine
