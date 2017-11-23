Dr. Lee Legler, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Legler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lee Legler, DMD
Dr. Lee Legler, DMD is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Vero Beach, FL.
Vero Beach Office627 17th St, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Directions (772) 510-6436
Fort Pierce Office2301 Sunrise Blvd Ste C, Fort Pierce, FL 34982 Directions (772) 510-6437
Port Saint Lucie Office1100 SW Saint Lucie West Blvd Ste 207, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34986 Directions (772) 510-6630
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Dominion Insurance
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
My son was a little nervous about getting braces, but the amazing staff at Legler Orthodontics put him at ease with their warm welcome! Legler Orthodontics is an knowledgeable, professional, and friendly establishment and I am proud to say my son is one of their patients, my daughter will be too!
- Auburn University
Dr. Legler has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Legler accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Legler using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Legler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
1549 patients have reviewed Dr. Legler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Legler.
