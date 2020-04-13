Dr. Lee Kupersmith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kupersmith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lee Kupersmith, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lee Kupersmith, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Woodbury, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and Plainview Hospital.
Dr. Kupersmith works at
Locations
-
1
Orthopedic and Sports Associates205 Froehlich Farm Blvd, Woodbury, NY 11797 Directions (516) 364-0070Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
- Plainview Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kupersmith?
Excellent visit as always. Dr Kupersmith takes care of my entire family. He is always compassionate, caring and makes us feel comfortable. Saw him last week during the COVID-19 pandemic and he and his entire staff made me feel safe. He told me any follow-up could be done by telemedicine. A true professional.
About Dr. Lee Kupersmith, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1205937919
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kupersmith has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kupersmith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kupersmith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kupersmith works at
Dr. Kupersmith has seen patients for Limb Pain, Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kupersmith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kupersmith speaks Italian.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Kupersmith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kupersmith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kupersmith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kupersmith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.