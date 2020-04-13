Overview

Dr. Lee Kupersmith, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Woodbury, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and Plainview Hospital.



Dr. Kupersmith works at Orthopedic and Sports Associates in Woodbury, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.