Dr. Lee Kubersky, MD
Overview
Dr. Lee Kubersky, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Huntingdon Valley, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Locations
Meadowbrook Neurology Group, PC3501 Masons Mill Rd Ste 502, Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006 Directions
Meadowbrook Neurology Group, PC1205 Langhorne Newtown Rd Ste 204, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kurbersky has been amazing!! I have suffered from Migraines for years and since starting with him I’m finally Migraine free! He is extremely intelligent, knowledgeable and kind. I have never waited for an appointment I am always seen on time. I couldn’t be happier with the care that I am receiving from Dr. Kurbersky. I highly recommend making an appointment if your in need of a Neurologist.
About Dr. Lee Kubersky, MD
- Neurology
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- University of Virginia Medical Center
- University of Virginia Medical Center
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kubersky has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kubersky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kubersky has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Essential Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kubersky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
589 patients have reviewed Dr. Kubersky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kubersky.
