Dr. Lee Kojanis, DDS

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
5 (121)
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience
Dr. Lee Kojanis, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Englewood Cliffs, NJ. They specialize in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Bellevue Hospital Center, Englewood Hospital And Medical Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Kojanis works at Premier Oral Sugery Group Pc in Englewood Cliffs, NJ with other offices in Bergenfield, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Premier Oral Sugery Group Pc
    617 E Palisade Ave, Englewood Cliffs, NJ 07632 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (929) 343-3645
    Monday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 1:00pm
    Saturday
    7:00am - 2:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed
    Premier Oral Surgery Group of Bergen County
    375 S Washington Ave, Bergenfield, NJ 07621 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (551) 310-4169

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bellevue Hospital Center
  • Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Biopsy of Affected Tissue
Bone Grafting
Bone Loss
Biopsy of Affected Tissue Chevron Icon
Bone Grafting Chevron Icon
Bone Loss Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Complex Tooth Extraction Chevron Icon
Dental Bone Loss Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dental Injury Chevron Icon
Dental Trauma Chevron Icon
Dislocated Jaw Chevron Icon
Extraction of Wisdom Tooth Chevron Icon
Facial Bone Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Impacted Teeth Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
IV Sedation Chevron Icon
Jaw Bone Tissue Deterioration Chevron Icon
Jaw Cyst Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Jaw Cyst
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Jaw Surgery Chevron Icon
Jaw Tumor Chevron Icon
Nitrous Oxide Sedation Chevron Icon
Oral Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Orthognathic Surgery Chevron Icon
Osteomyelitis Chevron Icon
Simple Tooth Extractions Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Injections Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Temporomandibular Joint (TMJ) Surgery Chevron Icon
Temporomandibular Joint (TMJ) Treatment Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Delta Dental
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Guardian
    • MetLife

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 121 ratings
    Patient Ratings (121)
    5 Star
    (119)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 08, 2022
    The Dr. Kojanis was gentle and reassuring when I showed up here in extreme pain and discomfort. He removed my tooth with minimal discomfort, and it healed well without complication. I would definitely recommend this practice to anyone!
    Elizabeth L. — Dec 08, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Lee Kojanis, DDS

    Specialties
    • Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 8 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1801206289
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Bellevue Hosp Ctr, NYU|NYU Langone Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY
