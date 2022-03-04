Dr. Lee Kneer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kneer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lee Kneer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lee Kneer, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital.
Locations
Emory Sports Medicine Center4555 N Shallowford Rd Ste 100, Atlanta, GA 30338 Directions (404) 778-3350
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kneer helped me today. 3 doctors later, and due to an injection in my hip flexor bursa, I walked out of his office pain free for the first time in six months! I had torn my hip flexor and figured it out. So today i am able to walk on my leg without pain. Thank you to Dr. Kneer and his team! Y’all gave me my life back.
About Dr. Lee Kneer, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- 2014
- University of Utah
- Wishard Hospital
- IN UNIV SCH OF MED
- 2002
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
