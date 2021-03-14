Dr. Lee Klombers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klombers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lee Klombers, MD
Overview
Dr. Lee Klombers, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lancaster, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lancaster General Hospital, Reading Hospital and UPMC Harrisburg.
Dr. Klombers works at
Locations
-
1
Campus Eye Center2108 Harrisburg Pike Ste 100, Lancaster, PA 17601 Directions (717) 544-3900
Hospital Affiliations
- Lancaster General Hospital
- Reading Hospital
- UPMC Harrisburg
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Klombers?
I was a patient of Dr. Klombers when I lived in Reading,PA, where he performed strabismus surgery. Presently, I live in IN, where I had 2 failed operations which left me with double vision. I traveled back to PA, for a consultation and he felt certain that he could help me. Long story short, operation was successful and my double vision is gone. He is a kind, caring and compassionate doctor and I would highly recommend him. Thank you Dr. Klombers!
About Dr. Lee Klombers, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1780664367
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Hospital
- Montefiore Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klombers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Klombers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klombers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klombers works at
Dr. Klombers has seen patients for Hypotropia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Klombers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
212 patients have reviewed Dr. Klombers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klombers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klombers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klombers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.