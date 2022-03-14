See All Otolaryngologists in New York, NY
Dr. Lee Klausner, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
5 (52)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lee Klausner, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.

Dr. Klausner works at Lee Ann M. Klausner, MD, PLLC in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lee Ann M. Klausner, MD, PLLC
    Lee Ann M. Klausner, MD, PLLC
205 E 76th St Fl M1, New York, NY 10021
(212) 288-1011

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Lenox Hill Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Allergic Reaction
Allergic Rhinitis
Broken Nose
Allergic Reaction
Allergic Rhinitis
Broken Nose

Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fractora Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Nasal Septal Perforation Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Health First Health Plans
    Oxford Health Plans
    UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 52 ratings
    Patient Ratings (52)
    5 Star
    (49)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 14, 2022
    I am so thrilled that I chose Dr. Klausner as my plastic surgeon, she is absolutely phenomenal. During my visits for both surgical and non-surgical procedures, she gave me her undivided, focused attention. She attends to the smallest of details - - which is what you want in a plastic surgeon - - and I trust her completely. She and her team have been with me every step of the way during this journey and I cannot imagine seeing any other facial plastic surgeon. I love visiting Dr. Klausner's office and seeing Melissa and Jeslyne, and I am so happy I found the Klausner Institute!
    Andrea — Mar 14, 2022
    About Dr. Lee Klausner, MD

    Specialties
    Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    1316929755
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    University of Texas Medical Center in Houston/ Dr. Russell Kridel
    Residency
    Univ AL Hosp
    Internship
    Nyu School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Georgetown University School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lee Klausner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Klausner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Klausner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Klausner works at Lee Ann M. Klausner, MD, PLLC in New York, NY.

    52 patients have reviewed Dr. Klausner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klausner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klausner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

