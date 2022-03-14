Dr. Lee Klausner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klausner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lee Klausner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lee Klausner, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.
Dr. Klausner works at
Locations
Lee Ann M. Klausner, MD, PLLC205 E 76th St Fl M1, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 288-1011
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health First Health Plans
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I am so thrilled that I chose Dr. Klausner as my plastic surgeon, she is absolutely phenomenal. During my visits for both surgical and non-surgical procedures, she gave me her undivided, focused attention. She attends to the smallest of details - - which is what you want in a plastic surgeon - - and I trust her completely. She and her team have been with me every step of the way during this journey and I cannot imagine seeing any other facial plastic surgeon. I love visiting Dr. Klausner's office and seeing Melissa and Jeslyne, and I am so happy I found the Klausner Institute!
About Dr. Lee Klausner, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1316929755
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical Center in Houston/ Dr. Russell Kridel
- Univ AL Hosp
- Nyu School Of Medicine
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klausner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Klausner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klausner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klausner speaks Spanish.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Klausner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klausner.
