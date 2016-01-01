See All Pediatric Pulmonologists in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Lee Kirchner, MD

Pediatric Pulmonology
4.5 (11)
Call for new patient details
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Lee Kirchner, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Pulmonology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY.

Dr. Kirchner works at VITAL HEALTH in San Antonio, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Vital Health
    3619 Paesanos Pkwy Ste 212, San Antonio, TX 78231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 614-9830

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ultrasound, Endobronchial
Bronchoprovocation Test
Home Sleep Study
Ultrasound, Endobronchial
Bronchoprovocation Test
Home Sleep Study

Ratings & Reviews
4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 11 ratings
Patient Ratings (11)
5 Star
(10)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Dr. Lee Kirchner, MD

Specialties
  • Pediatric Pulmonology
Years of Experience
  • 34 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1083721377
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Kirchner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Kirchner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Kirchner works at VITAL HEALTH in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Kirchner’s profile.

11 patients have reviewed Dr. Kirchner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kirchner.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kirchner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kirchner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

