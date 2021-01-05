Dr. Lee Kelley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kelley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lee Kelley, MD
Overview
Dr. Lee Kelley, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine.
Locations
Lee A Kelley MD PC4602 N 16th St, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 795-1834Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kelley helped so much with caring for our adult Asperger daughter. She understands so much and educated us so well, unlike the other doctors we have tried over the years.
About Dr. Lee Kelley, MD
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1003868647
Education & Certifications
- University of Kansas Medical Center
- University Of Oklahoma Tulsa Ob Gyn
- University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kelley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kelley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kelley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelley.
