Dr. Lee Katzman, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (22)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Lee Katzman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Huntington Beach, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci and is affiliated with Sharp Grossmont Hospital.

Dr. Katzman works at NVISION Eye Centers - Huntington Beach in Huntington Beach, CA with other offices in Coronado, CA and La Mesa, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Floaters along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Clarity Eye
    19671 Beach Blvd Ste 400, Huntington Beach, CA 92648 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 842-0651
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Alvarado Eye Associates
    801 Orange Ave, Coronado, CA 92118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 437-4406
    NVISION Eye Centers - La Mesa
    7877 Parkway Dr Ste 100, La Mesa, CA 91942 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 460-3711
    Monday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
  • Sharp Grossmont Hospital

Floaters
Drusen
Visual Field Defects
Floaters
Drusen
Visual Field Defects

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sharp Health Plan

    Nov 06, 2021
    l changed my insurance from Scripps to Sharp just so I could have Dr. Katzman do the cataract surgery I needed, as he came highly recommended. Complicating factors included a retinal detachment in that eye the year prior, my astigmatism, and the fact that I’d had laser surgery over two decades ago. Nonetheless, Dr. Katzman performed a miracle. Within hours of my surgery, I could see clearly. There was never any pain, nor any evidence of a surgery, just the resulting miracle of perfect vision in an eye that had been problematic for nearly two years. I can’t recommend Dr. Katzman highly enough. Not only is he an ocular genius, he has a great manner. I fully intended to switch back to Scripps after the surgery, but my entire Sharp experience has been so amazing that I’m staying. Everyone – from my primary care physician, to billing, to x-ray, to podiatry – has been wonderful. I didn’t know what I was missing.
    Suzana Norberg — Nov 06, 2021
    • Ophthalmology
    • 12 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1912297284
    • University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
    • University of Maryland Medical Center
    • Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
    • R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci
    • University of Miami
    • Ophthalmology
    Dr. Lee Katzman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Katzman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Katzman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Katzman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Katzman has seen patients for Floaters, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Katzman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Katzman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Katzman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Katzman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Katzman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

