Pain Medicine
5 (142)
Overview

Dr. Lee James, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University Ft. Lauderdale-Davie, FL and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital.

Dr. James works at Advanced Orthopedic Center in Port Charlotte, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Spondylitis and Coccygeal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Orthopedic Center
    1641 Tamiami Trl Ste 1, Port Charlotte, FL 33948 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 629-6262
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Spondylitis
Coccygeal Pain
Treatment frequency



Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Cervicogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Facial Pain Chevron Icon
Failed Back Surgery Syndrome Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Sacroiliac Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 142 ratings
    Patient Ratings (142)
    5 Star
    (130)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Lee James, DO

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1760776876
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
    Residency
    • University Of North Carolina Chapel Hill
    Internship
    • University of North Carolina Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Nova Southeastern University Ft. Lauderdale-Davie, FL
    Undergraduate School
    • University of South Florida
    Board Certifications
    • Pain Management, Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. James has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. James works at Advanced Orthopedic Center in Port Charlotte, FL. View the full address on Dr. James’s profile.

    Dr. James has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Spondylitis and Coccygeal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. James on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    142 patients have reviewed Dr. James. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. James.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. James, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. James appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

