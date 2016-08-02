Overview

Dr. Lee Hofsommer, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Lisbon, ND. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Essentia Health-Fargo.



Dr. Hofsommer works at Essentia Health-Lisbon Clinic in Lisbon, ND with other offices in Fargo, ND. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Hammer Toe Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.