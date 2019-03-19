Overview

Dr. Lee Hicks, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Richmond and Baptist Health Lexington.



Dr. Hicks works at Baptist Health Medical Group Gynecologic Oncology in Lexington, KY with other offices in Richmond, KY and Nicholasville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Anemia and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

