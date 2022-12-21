Dr. Hammontree has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee Hammontree, MD
Dr. Lee Hammontree, MD is an Urology Specialist in Homewood, AL. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Brookwood Baptist Medical Center.
Urology Centers of Alabama3485 Independence Dr, Homewood, AL 35209 Directions (205) 930-0920Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Fultondale339 Walker Chapel Plz # 209, Fultondale, AL 35068 Directions (205) 930-0920Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Brookwood Baptist Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Very thankful to have Dr. Hammontree.He is a great care provider.
About Dr. Lee Hammontree, MD
- Urology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- University Of Tn College Of Med
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
- Lipscomb University
- Urology
Dr. Hammontree accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hammontree has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hammontree has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hammontree on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hammontree speaks Spanish.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Hammontree. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hammontree.
