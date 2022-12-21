Overview

Dr. Lee Hammontree, MD is an Urology Specialist in Homewood, AL. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Brookwood Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Hammontree works at Urology Centers of Alabama PC in Homewood, AL with other offices in Fultondale, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.