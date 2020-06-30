Overview

Dr. Lee Hammond, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver and is affiliated with UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.



Dr. Hammond works at Colorado Obstetrics/Womens Hlth in Colorado Springs, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.