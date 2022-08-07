Dr. Lee Halpern, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Halpern is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lee Halpern, MD
Dr. Lee Halpern, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bryn Mawr, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Holy Redeemer Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.
Main Line Health Lab-bryn Mawr130 S Bryn Mawr Ave, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 Directions (484) 227-9540
- 2 725 Skippack Pike Ste 220, Blue Bell, PA 19422 Directions (484) 227-9540
- Holy Redeemer Hospital
- St. Mary Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Dr. Halpern is not with St. Mary's any longer. The reason she has so many patients is because of the way the healthcare system is set up via your politicians requested and make law about our choosing which healthcare plans we choose. The politicians have changed our healthcare for the worst. Healthcare for thee but not for you.
About Dr. Lee Halpern, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Halpern has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Halpern accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Halpern has seen patients for High Risk Pregnancy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Halpern on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Halpern. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Halpern.
