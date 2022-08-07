Overview

Dr. Lee Halpern, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bryn Mawr, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Holy Redeemer Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Halpern works at Bryn Mawr Hosp Pdtry Rsdncy in Bryn Mawr, PA with other offices in Blue Bell, PA. They frequently treat conditions like High Risk Pregnancy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.