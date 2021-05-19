Dr. Guertler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee Guertler, MD
Overview
Dr. Lee Guertler, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 377 Keahole St Ste 307, Honolulu, HI 96825 Directions (808) 396-6675
Hospital Affiliations
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Guertler?
He has been my cardiologist for over a decade and he's friendly and explains things well.
About Dr. Lee Guertler, MD
- Cardiology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1477582468
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Guertler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guertler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Guertler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guertler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guertler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guertler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.