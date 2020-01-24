Overview

Dr. Lee Goldman, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Monterey, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula.



Dr. Goldman works at Community Hospital Of The Monterey Hospital in Monterey, CA with other offices in Carmel, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.