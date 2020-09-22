Dr. Lee Goldberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lee Goldberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lee Goldberg, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center.
Dr. Goldberg works at
Locations
-
1
Old Pueblo Cardiology, P.C.3955 E Fort Lowell Rd Ste 113, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 323-7277
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthPartners
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- National Elevator
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Goldberg?
Dr. Lee Goldberg is a consummate professional who truly cares about his patients. He took at least thirty (30) minutes with me during my consultation. He explained everything affecting me and the scary low blood pressure situation that had me on the verge of being terrified. In summary, I left feeling much better and with a much better understanding of what was happening to me and how other factors were affecting me that I had not considered. Today was my third visit to see Dr. Goldberg in the last 2.5 years. I highly recommend him to anyone needing to see an outstanding cardiologist. I rate Dr. Goldberg and staff member "Katie" at ten (10) stars, where the standard is one to five stars. They are that good.
About Dr. Lee Goldberg, MD
- Cardiology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1609895218
Education & Certifications
- University of North Carolina
- University of Arizona
- U Ariz
- Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
- University Of Georgia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goldberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goldberg works at
Dr. Goldberg has seen patients for Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Goldberg speaks Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.