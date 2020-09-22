Overview

Dr. Lee Goldberg, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center.



Dr. Goldberg works at Old Pueblo Cardiology, P.C. in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.