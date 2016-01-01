Dr. Goldberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee Goldberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lee Goldberg, MD is an Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cape Regional Medical Center, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and Princeton Medical Center.
Locations
Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania3400 Spruce St, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (800) 789-7366Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Regional Medical Center
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
- Princeton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lee Goldberg, MD
- Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1144250259
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- Cornell University-College Of Arts and Sciences
- Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldberg. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldberg.
