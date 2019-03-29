See All Plastic Surgeons in Boynton Beach, FL
Dr. Lee Gibstein, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (169)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Lee Gibstein, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They graduated from NYU Medical Center and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and HCA Florida Aventura Hospital.

Dr. Gibstein works at Michael L. Shelling, MD, LLC in Boynton Beach, FL with other offices in Bay Harbor Islands, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Michael L. Shelling MD LLC
    10075 S Jog Rd Ste 206, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 731-4900
    Lee A Gibstein
    1166 Kane Concourse Ste 300, Bay Harbor Islands, FL 33154 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 865-2802

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Boca Raton Regional Hospital
  • HCA Florida Aventura Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Skin Grafts
Skin Cancer
Adult Acne
Skin Grafts
Skin Cancer
Adult Acne

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Adult Acne Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Stretch Marks Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 169 ratings
Patient Ratings (169)
5 Star
(161)
4 Star
(3)
3 Star
(2)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
About Dr. Lee Gibstein, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1851489066
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Mount Sinai Hosp
Fellowship
Residency
  • Birmingham Chldns Hosp
Residency
Medical Education
  • NYU Medical Center
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Plastic Surgery
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Lee Gibstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gibstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Gibstein has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Gibstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

169 patients have reviewed Dr. Gibstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gibstein.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gibstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gibstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

