Dr. Lee Gerwitz, MD

Neurology
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Lee Gerwitz, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Reno, NV. 

Dr. Gerwitz works at Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Renown Medical Group-neurology
    Renown Medical Group-neurology
75 Pringle Way Ste 401, Reno, NV 89502
(775) 982-5000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Renown Regional Medical Center
  • Renown South Meadows Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lambert-Eaton Syndrome Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 06, 2022
    I see Dr Gerwitz for my chronic migraine condition. I see him every 3 months for B*t*x injections to help manage my migraines. Even though they are painful and I often cry, they are incredibly helpful. Dr Gerwitz is always so compassionate and listens well. He often has other suggestions to try and manage my migraine pain as well as ideas regarding ongoing treatments. I am very happy to have found him and would definitely recommend him to anyone.
    Headache sufferer — Nov 06, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Lee Gerwitz, MD
    About Dr. Lee Gerwitz, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Languages Spoken
English
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1972921591
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
Neurology
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lee Gerwitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gerwitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gerwitz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gerwitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gerwitz works at Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno, NV. View the full address on Dr. Gerwitz’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Gerwitz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gerwitz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gerwitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gerwitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

