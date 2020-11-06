Dr. Lee Forest, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Forest is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lee Forest, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lee Forest, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Stratford, CT. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and St. Vincent's Medical Center.
Dr. Forest works at
Locations
1
Fairfield Family Physicians2184 Main St, Stratford, CT 06615 Directions (203) 378-9002
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have had Dr Lee Forest as my primary care physician since I was 40 (I am now 56). He has a terrific chair-side manner. His practice also includes extensive electronic documentation of all of the health-related factors in their patients lives. He tracks all of the other professionals I should see and makes sure I visit them. He is extremely friendly, a professional and VERY good at his job. I highly recommend his practice for you or your family. My three sons also go to him now and they feel the same way as me. Finally, he has become a concierge doctor, so you could have a unique arrangement with him for your healthcare to save you money and have him even more available to you and your family. (Ask him!)
About Dr. Lee Forest, DO
- Family Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1083648125
Education & Certifications
- Family Practice Residence
- Penisula Hospital Far Rockaway, New York
- New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Forest has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Forest accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Forest has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Forest works at
Dr. Forest speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Forest. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Forest.
