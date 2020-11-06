Overview

Dr. Lee Forest, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Stratford, CT. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and St. Vincent's Medical Center.



Dr. Forest works at Fairfield Family Physicians in Stratford, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.