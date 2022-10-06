See All Podiatrists in Colorado Springs, CO
Podiatry
4.5 (25)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Lee Fleming, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They completed their residency with Health One Presbyterian Hospital

Dr. Fleming works at Colorado Springs Foot and Ankle Clinic in Colorado Springs, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Colorado Springs Foot and Ankle Clinic
    1155 Kelly Johnson Blvd Ste 310, Colorado Springs, CO 80920 (719) 574-9800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Penrose Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Hammer Toe
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Hammer Toe

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Gait Analysis Chevron Icon
Neuromas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Neuromas
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 06, 2022
    I have been to several Podiatrists in Colorado Springs. After my first appointment with Dr Fleming I decided to stay with him. He is very professional and friendly and puts you at ease. I have had feet problems for decades and when I leave there I feel light on my feet! :)
Marion Reising — Oct 06, 2022
    Marion Reising — Oct 06, 2022
    About Dr. Lee Fleming, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1124060488
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Health One Presbyterian Hospital
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lee Fleming, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fleming is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Fleming has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fleming has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Fleming works at Colorado Springs Foot and Ankle Clinic in Colorado Springs, CO.

    Dr. Fleming has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Hammer Toe, and more.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Fleming. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fleming, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fleming appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

