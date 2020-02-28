Overview

Dr. Lee Firestone, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Washington, DC. They specialize in Podiatry, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Medstar Washington Hospital Center and Sibley Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Firestone works at Foot and Ankle Specialists of the Mid-Atlantic, LLC in Washington, DC with other offices in Chevy Chase, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain, Plantar Fasciitis and Achilles Tendinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.