Overview

Dr. Lee Evans, MD is an Urology Specialist in Paducah, KY. They specialize in Urology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baptist Health Paducah and Jennie Stuart Medical Center.



Dr. Evans works at Baptist Health Medical Group Urology in Paducah, KY with other offices in Benton, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Painful Urination (Dysuria) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

