Dr. Lee Evans, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lee Evans, MD is an Urology Specialist in Paducah, KY. They specialize in Urology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baptist Health Paducah and Jennie Stuart Medical Center.
Dr. Evans works at
Locations
Baptist Health Medical Group Urology2603 Kentucky Ave Ste 102, Paducah, KY 42003 Directions
Baptist Health Medical Group Urology543 Powell Ln, Benton, KY 42025 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Paducah
- Jennie Stuart Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Evans is one of the best doctors I have seen in a very long time! He is kind, compassionate, and easy to talk to. He has gone above and beyond to get to the bottom of my issue. He treats his patients with the upmost importance, and not just another number. I have had an EXCELLENT experience
About Dr. Lee Evans, MD
- Urology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1124077508
Education & Certifications
- UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Evans has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Evans using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Evans has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Evans works at
Dr. Evans has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Painful Urination (Dysuria) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Evans on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Evans. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Evans.
