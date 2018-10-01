Overview

Dr. Lee Eisenberg, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Eisenberg works at ENT and Allergy Associates - Hackensack in Hackensack, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.