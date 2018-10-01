Dr. Lee Eisenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eisenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lee Eisenberg, MD
Overview
Dr. Lee Eisenberg, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center.
Locations
ENT and Allergy Associates - Hackensack433 Hackensack Ave Ste 204, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 883-1062
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Eisenberg is a kind and caring physician. He listens carefully and follows up when appropriate. He has an excellent Physicians Assistant Racquel and phone calls and questions are returned in a timely manner. Most importantly, I am feeling better.
About Dr. Lee Eisenberg, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 52 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University CA
- San Francisco Genl Hosp
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
