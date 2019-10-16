Dr. Lee Daniel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Daniel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lee Daniel, MD
Dr. Lee Daniel, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Eugene, OR. They completed their residency with Emory University Affil Hosps|University Tex Sw Med Center
Aesthetic Plastic Surgery244 COUNTRY CLUB RD, Eugene, OR 97401 Directions (541) 687-8900
- Mckenzie-willamette Medical Center
- Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Daniel?
Would highly recommend. Staff is amazing. They go above and beyond to make sure you are comfortable during your visit. Had nothing but excellent experiences with him for my breast augmentation and with Sabrina for fillers. Both of them listened to exactly what I wanted and gave me exactly what I had envisioned. Extremely happy and will continue to use and recommend their office
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1275606352
- Emory University Affil Hosps|University Tex Sw Med Center
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Daniel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniel accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Daniel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Daniel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daniel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Daniel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Daniel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.