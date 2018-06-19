Overview

Dr. Lee Corbett, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville, Norton Brownsboro Hospital and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.



Dr. Corbett works at Corbett Cosmetic Aesthetic Surgery and MediSpa in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

