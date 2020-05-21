Overview

Dr. Lee Copeland, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Clovis, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Mo Columbia Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.



Dr. Copeland works at Peachwood Medical Group in Clovis, CA with other offices in Fresno, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.