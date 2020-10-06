Overview

Dr. Lee Congleton III, MD is an Urology Specialist in Powell, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Fort Loudoun Medical Center, Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center, Methodist Medical Center Of Oak Ridge, Parkwest Medical Center and Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.



Dr. Congleton III works at Tennessee Urology Associates in Powell, TN with other offices in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.