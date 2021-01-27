Overview

Dr. Lee Collier, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dublin, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Mercer and is affiliated with Fairview Park Hospital.



Dr. Collier works at Kavuri & Collier Internal Medicine, LLC in Dublin, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.