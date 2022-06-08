Dr. Lee Bottem, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bottem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lee Bottem, DO
Overview
Dr. Lee Bottem, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Broken Arrow, OK. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine.
Dr. Bottem works at
Locations
Lee Bottem D.o. Plc.4700 W URBANA ST, Broken Arrow, OK 74012 Directions (918) 290-2300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Awesome results on my arms with BodyTite. Dr. Bottem is a wonderful surgeon.
About Dr. Lee Bottem, DO
- Ophthalmology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1679745418
Education & Certifications
- Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bottem has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bottem accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bottem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Bottem has seen patients for Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Trichiasis and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bottem on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Bottem. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bottem.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bottem, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bottem appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.