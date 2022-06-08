Overview

Dr. Lee Bottem, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Broken Arrow, OK. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine.



Dr. Bottem works at Lee Bottem D.o. Plc. in Broken Arrow, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Trichiasis and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.