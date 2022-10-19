Overview

Dr. Lee Bogart, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Media, PA. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Crozer-Chester Medical Center, Delaware County Memorial Hospital and Riddle Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Bogart works at Alliance Cancer Specialists in Media, PA with other offices in Ridley Park, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Neutropenia and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.